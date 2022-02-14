Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

TBNK stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.02. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,100. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $233.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

