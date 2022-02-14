Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ WHLM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
