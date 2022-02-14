Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. 118,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

