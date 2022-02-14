CHI Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Oncorus accounts for about 4.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 6.80% of Oncorus worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oncorus by 96.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Oncorus in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncorus by 89.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oncorus by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncorus by 91.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 118,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.75. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 5.50. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

