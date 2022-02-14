Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.610-$3.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.48 billion-$30.48 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,872. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

