Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $18,623.79 and $23.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

