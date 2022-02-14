OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Cap of $21.54 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OOEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.