Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AINC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

