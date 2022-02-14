Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $17.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.