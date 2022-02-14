Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,305 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 212,868 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,110,511. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. 3,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

