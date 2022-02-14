CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CME Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CME Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.58. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.11 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.