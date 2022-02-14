CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,763,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $425,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $253.57. 27,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

