CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,046,000 after purchasing an additional 707,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

