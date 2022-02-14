Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

NYSE:AEM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 180,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,986. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

