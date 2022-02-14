Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,197. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

