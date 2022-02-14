Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,197. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
