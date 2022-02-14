Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 33,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,548. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.43. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,624,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

