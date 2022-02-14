NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE NC remained flat at $$30.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
