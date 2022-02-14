NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NC remained flat at $$30.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

