Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.36. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,586. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.