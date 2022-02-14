Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.44

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 28082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,610. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

