SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $158.28, but opened at $149.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $134.65, with a volume of 168,335 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in SEA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.22. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

