Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.82. 197,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,580,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.