Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of ISCV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $62.73.

