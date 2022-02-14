JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.77% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 827.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $564,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $342,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 181,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 773,350 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

