ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

