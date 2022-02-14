ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

