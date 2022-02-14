StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $138.21 million, a P/E ratio of 182.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
