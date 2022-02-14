StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $138.21 million, a P/E ratio of 182.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.