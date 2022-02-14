Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
AEZS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
