Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

AEZS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

