Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. 19,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,700. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.34.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

