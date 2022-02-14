Cowbird Capital LP Increases Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology accounts for 8.8% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,187,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 263,144 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Avid Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 393,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

