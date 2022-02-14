Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,475 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.03. 46,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

