Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,778 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of FHB stock remained flat at $$29.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,679. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

