Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,286,495 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,126,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,286,495 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $5,014,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM opened at $48.67 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

