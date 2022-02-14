Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.16. Cue Health shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 6,072 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60.

Get Cue Health alerts:

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.