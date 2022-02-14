Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $19.23

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $20.02. Ozon shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $4,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

