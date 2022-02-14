Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HUSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

