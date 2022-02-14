StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

