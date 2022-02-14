StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MHH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares.
About Mastech Digital
