StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

