Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,889,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,282,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $199.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

