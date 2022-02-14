Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 137 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.00 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

