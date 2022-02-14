Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $508.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

