MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

