Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 95.2% in January

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MAURY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.02 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

