Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 31,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,772. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.