China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,345. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.