Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of KOR stock remained flat at $$3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,024. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

