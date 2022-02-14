PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,612,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 433,708 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $7,185,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $114.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

