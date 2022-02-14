Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,697 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.73 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

