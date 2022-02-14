Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cantaloupe posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 4,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

