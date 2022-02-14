Indexed Finance Price Tops $3.28 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $10,317.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00007708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.