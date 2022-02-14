Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $55.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.78 billion to $57.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $45.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $249.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.72 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.87 billion to $351.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,698.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,815.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,825.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,990.23 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

