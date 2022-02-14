Castellan Group Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

